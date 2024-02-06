During his time with the Boston Red Sox, Tanner Houck has pitched out of nearly every possible role.

He has spent ample time in the rotation, offered multiple innings of postseason relief and even worked as a closer during the summer of the 2022 season. Finding Houck’s home on the pitching staff has been a project for the Red Sox, who will start the 2024 season with the right-hander competing for a spot in the starting rotation.

“Coming into camp as a starter and going to compete for a job,” Houck told reporters at Red Sox Winter Weekend in Springfield, Mass. in January. “That’s what I want. I want to start.”

During his career, Houck is 10-16 with a 4.17 ERA in the rotation, tallying just shy of 200 innings in 41 starts. After battling inconsistencies and injuries as roles have changed, the 27-year-old looks forward to a clean slate in the Red Sox rotation.

“I love the routine of it,” Houck added. “I know last year was up and down a little bit for me. At the same point, I feel really good with the offseason I had.”

Houck returns as one of several Boston arms looking to help elevate the staff after a taxing 2023 campaign.