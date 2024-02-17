Tiger Woods Withdraws From Genesis Invitational Due To Illness

Tiger Woods on Friday withdrew from the second round of the Genesis Invitational due to illness.

Woods pulled out of the tournament after hitting his tee shot on the seventh hole at Riviera Country Club, per ESPN’s Mark Schlabach. He was taken off the course in a golf cart driven by a tournament official. The 48-year-old was visibly frustrated to see his PGA return cut short.

The 15-time major champion’s friend and the executive vice president of TGR Ventures Rob McNamara said in a statement that Woods suffered flu-like symptoms Thursday night, which got worse Friday morning.

“He had a little bit of a fever, and that was better during the warmup,” McNamara said, per ESPN. “But then when he got out there and was walking and playing, he started feeling dizzy. Ultimately, the doctors are saying he’s got potentially some type of flu and that he was dehydrated. He’s been treated with an IV bag and he’s doing much, much better.”

Woods admitted he battled back spasms in the first round when he showed off a relatable golf moment. His appearance at the Genesis Invitational was his first since the Masters and showed rust finishing 1-over 72 after the first round.

Jordan Speith also was out of the Genesis Invitational after getting disqualified for signing a wrong score.

Patrick Cantlay was the leader at Riviera Country Club at minus-13.