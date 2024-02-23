It’s been covered to death, but the New England Patriots’ victory over the St. Louis Rams in Super Bowl 36 got a fresh coat of paint in the third episode of “The Dynasty.”

In what is likely the final stretch of sunshine and rainbows for the series, players and coaches recall the events of that memorable game in New Orleans. In a totally unsurprising development, former Rams head coach Mike Martz makes an appearance and comes off slightly bitter about the whole thing. The thing that did catch some by surprise was a pretty tremendous story from Tom Brady, detailing exactly how much Bill Belichick enjoyed the upset victory.

“I was pretty worn out after that (game),” Brady said. “I didn’t party with the rest of the team. The next day, I remember getting in the car and Coach Belichick, he was still (expletive) up from the night before — I could smell the alcohol. I remember him saying to me, ‘Well, Tom, you had a pretty good year.’ That was his way of complimenting me.”

It isn’t totally surprising to hear that Belichick enjoyed winning, but we rarely get a glimpse into how much he enjoys it. It’s also fairly surprising that Brady, who has a few great stories regarding his ability to knock ’em back, didn’t party with his teammates after the game.

It was the first of what would be many Super Bowl victories for the duo, so we imagine there are more stories ready to be revealed in upcoming episodes.