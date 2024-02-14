The 2024 NFL season will mark the start of a new career for Tom Brady.

Brady is set to become the lead NFL color commentator for FOX, where he will replace Greg Olsen and join forces with Kevin Burkhardt to make the network’s new No. 1 broadcast team. Brady’s transition into the booth has been years in the making, as he inked his reported 10-year deal with FOX all the way back in March 2022.

Many assumed Brady would put a headset on after wrapping up his final NFL season in January 2023, but the seven-time Super Bowl champion elected to wait a full year after retirement to start calling games. Tony Romo, who also got into broadcasting after a successful quarterback career, believes patience was the right move for TB12.

“I’m excited for him,” Romo told The Athletic’s Richard Deitsch. “Tom will exhaust every resource to be as good at this as anybody. I think me and him have similar traits in that we’re going to try and work as hard as humanly possible to be as good as we can be at anything that we care about. He’s doing that. I think it was a genius decision by him to wait a year coming out and prepare himself. He’s going to do a great job. I think he’s going to be outstanding.”

Brady’s first season as an announcer is set to be a memorable one for the future Pro Football Hall of Famer, as FOX will handle the broadcasting for Super Bowl LIX.