Tom Brady FOX Contract: Details Of QB’s Record-Setting TV Deal

NESN Logo Sign In

Add another entry to Tom Brady’s encyclopedia of NFL records.

Brady’s newly minted contract with FOX, for whom he’ll serve as the lead NFL game analyst after he retires, is “the richest pact in sports media history,” according to a report Tuesday from Michael McCarthy of Front Office.

The future Hall of Fame quarterback will earn between $20 million and $25 million per year from FOX, per McCarthy’s sources, surpassing the $18 million salaries Troy Aikman and Tony Romo currently command from ESPN and CBS, respectively.

“Brady’s deal is also believed to be longer than the typical five years,” McCarthy wrote. “All told, his pact could come in at the $190 million to $200 million range, estimated sources. By comparison, Aikman’s new deal will pay him over $90 million over five years. Romo’s deal will pay him $180 million over 10 years.”

Tom Brady will step into richest pact in sports media history, sources tell @FOS.



Once he retires from NFL, Brady will earn $20 million to $25 million a year as No. 1 analyst for Fox.



Brady will surpass both Troy Aikman of ESPN and Tony Romo of CBS.https://t.co/gVEibX7NK3 — Michael McCarthy (@MMcCarthyREV) May 10, 2022

Brady won’t begin his new gig until 2023 at the earliest, as he already has committed to play for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this season after briefly retiring in February. He turns 45 in August and is the NFL’s oldest active player.

That age didn’t show on the field last season, however, as Brady enjoyed one of the most productive campaigns of his illustrious career. He threw for a career-high 5,316 yards with 43 touchdowns and 12 interceptions and finished second in NFL MVP voting, losing out to Aaron Rodgers.