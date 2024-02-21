FOXBORO, Mass. — Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots held an exhaustive search before naming Alex Van Pelt the organization’s next offensive coordinator.

“It was very important just to talk to as many people as we could so we could get a good feel for who we wanted to hire,” Mayo said before introducing his three coordinators at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday.

Mayo landed on Van Pelt, who had a few other interviews this cycle after he was fired by the Cleveland Browns. Mayo said Van Pelt’s ability to build relationships, communicate and develop players all factored in heavily to Mayo’s decision. Those sentiments have surfaced from others since Van Pelt’s hiring.

But that’s not to overshadow Van Pelt’s knowledge of the X’s and O’s and his offensive philosophy.

“One thing I will say about AVP is he can make the same concept look a bunch of different ways,” Mayo said of Van Pelt. “And that’s always hard for us on the defensive side of the ball. And really, it depends on the players that we have and the flexibility that he has as far as scheme is concerned.”

Van Pelt spent the last four seasons as the Browns offensive coordinator, though head coach Kevin Stefanski called the plays. Prior to that, he was the quarterbacks coach with the Cincinnati Bengals, a quarterbacks and receivers coach with the Green Bay Packers and also worked for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Buffalo Bills. All in all, he has 19 years in the NFL.

“He’s been cross-trained, multiple teams, and I think that experience and that philosophy is going to do as well in the future,” Mayo said.

Van Pelt, who said he was “excited” to call offensive plays, stressed how his philosophy is about exploiting the advantages of the players.

“It’s not so much about scheme, it’s about the players,” Van Pelt said.

Van Pelt shared there will be similarities to the Browns’ offense under Stefanski. Van Pelt also said New England’s attack will feature pieces from a few different things he’s picked up during his career.

Mayo gave Van Pelt the ability to hire his offensive staff, something the first-year head coach thought was important for the Patriots first-year coordinator. Mayo wanted offensive assistants under Van Pelt to have a fundamental understanding of Van Pelt’s offense to limit the amount of instruction needed.

“You don’t want to have to teach your coaches, as well as now these guys are going to teach,” Mayo said. “You want them to have a fundamental understanding of your scheme.”

Van Pelt previously worked with quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney, offensive line coach Scott Peters, tight ends coach Bob Bicknell and senior offensive assistant Ben McAdoo, a former head coach himself. Mayo said he looks forward to having a former head coach on staff to help as he navigates his first year at the helm.

“I’m very happy with the coaching staff,” Mayo said.

His comfort and confidence in Van Pelt surely is a big reason behind that.