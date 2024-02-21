FOXBORO, Mass. — Patriots first-year offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt did not confirm Mac Jones would serve as New England’s starting quarterback in 2024. But he also didn’t deny it.

“Really right now, everything is on the table,” Van Pelt said at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday when asked about Jones potentially serving as the starter.

“As we go through this process, we’re really, this last couple weeks, 10 days, have just diving into who we are, trying to evaluate our guys,” Van Pelt continued. “A lot of people in this situation, on staffs that have been here, they’re doing free agency. We’re doing our guys as they are free agents. So we’re trying to understand who we have here as well as other players out there.

“But really right now everything is on the table and we’re still working through that process. When that time comes, I’m sure it will be a collaborative effort and I’m sure we’ll make the right decisions.”

Story continues below advertisement

A first-round pick in 2021, Jones enters his final year under contract. He’s been the subject of trade speculation this offseason, and with the Patriots owning the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, it’s reasonable to believe New England could select its quarterback of the future in late April.

Until that time comes, though, Jones, despite losing his job to Bailey Zappe midway through the 2023 campaign, might remain in consideration.