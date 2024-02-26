Why Joe Mazzulla Ended Celtics Return Talks With Blake Griffin

A pair of Celtics guards recently revealed their desire for Blake Griffin to be back on Boston’s roster.

It turns out Joe Mazzulla was interested in retaining the six-time NBA All-Star, too.

Griffin was a favorite of both Celtics players and fans in the 2022-23 campaign, which saw Boston fall one win shy of a second consecutive trip to the NBA Finals. The 34-year-old didn’t return to the C’s this season, which was much to the chagrin of Derrick White and Payton Pritchard. On the latest episode of Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast, White and Pritchard noted how they “begged” Griffin to come back to the team, but to no avail.

Speaking with the media Monday afternoon, Mazzulla was asked about the Celtics’ interest in Griffin and why it lost steam.

“When he told me at the end of last year that his family was the most important thing, I stopped talking to him about it because I know what it’s like to be away from your kids and away from your family,” Mazzulla told reporters, per The Athletic’s Jared Weiss.

Griffin appears to be more than content with his decision to prioritize family time, as he told “Pardon My Take” he’s been “enjoying life” since stepping away from the game. So, White, Pritchard and the rest of the Celtics probably will have to settle for Griffin supporting them from afar.