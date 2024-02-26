The Boston Celtics have arguably the deepest roster in the NBA, but they’ve pleaded for a well-respected veteran to join the mix.

While appearing on Barstool Sports’ “Pardon My Take” podcast Monday, Celtics guards Derrick White and Payton Pritchard revealed players have reached out to Blake Griffin in hopes he would return to Boston.

Griffin was a beloved member of the 2022-23 Celtics, despite the fact he averaged 14 minutes in 41 games played. His selflessness and sense of humor caused teammates to enjoy his locker room presence, with White calling him “the best.”

“We’ve begged him to. We’ve been begging him,” Pritchard said when asked about Griffin not playing in the NBA this season.

Story continues below advertisement

White added: “I think the whole team has been begging him to come back to Boston.”

Pritchard said he’s in consistent communication with the 34-year-old Griffin, who reportedly was considering retirement before the season.

“I texted him actually like a week or two (ago) jokingly be like, ‘Coming back for one last ride?'” Pritchard said.

Griffin later appeared on the podcast and confirmed as much.

Story continues below advertisement

“We talk quite a bit,” Griffin said. “I’m just enjoying life right now guys.”

If this edition of the title-favored Celtics can’t get Griffin to return to the hardwood, chances are the 2009 No. 1 overall pick won’t be doing so.