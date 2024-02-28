WWE, WCW Icon Virgil Dies Following Multiple Health Issues

WWE and WCW icon Mike Jones, aka Virgil, died Wednesday following multiple health issues in recent years.

Jones, who has multiple birthdates listed, was born in Wilkinsburg, Penn. and was one of four children. His brother Warren Jr. is deceased and survived by Donald and Antoinette.

Wikipedia lists Jones as being born in June 1962. However, SLAM Wrestling did an extensive profile on Jones two years ago, and his roommate Shawn Raneri stated his birth date was April 7, 1951, per Post Wrestling.

“My dear friends, it is with great sorrow that I bring news from the Jones family of the passing of our beloved Michael Jones, whom we know and loved as Virgil, Vincent, Soul Train Jones and more,” Jones’ close friend and independent referee Mark Charles III posted on social media, per Post Wrestling. “Virgil passed peacefully at the hospital this morning and I ask that you pray for him and for his family. May his memory be eternal!”

Story continues below advertisement

Jones played defensive back at Virginia Union University, and he was introduced to pro wrestling by Tony Atlas. He began training with Afa of the Wild Samoans.

His then-WWF career began when he debuted as “Luscious Brown” in a match against Paul Orndorff on Sept. 17, 1986. He was sent to developmental in Memphis where he debuted as “Soul Train Jones” and won the Southern tag titles on April 6, 1987 with Rocky Johnson.

Dearest a Meatsauce Mafia. I am grateful that I can communicate something that has happened to me. Unfortunately I have some really hard news to share.



If you were wondering why I haven't been so engaged over the last few weeks it’s because i was given bad news. pic.twitter.com/R9koWjAax5 — Virgil (@TheRealVirgil) April 16, 2022

He was repackaged as Virgil, which was believed to be an inside reference to Virgil Runnels aka Dusty Rhodes, who was the lead babyface and booker of Jim Crockett Promotions during that period. His partnership and later feud with Ted DiBiase made him a memorable star for many fans.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones joined WCW in 1996 as “Vincent,” which was a spoof of Vince McMahon. He was one of the early members of the New World Order along with Hulk Hogan, Scott Hall, Kevin Nash, Randy Savage and DiBiase.

He made infrequent returns to WWE, but his fame on social media emerged with the “Lonely Virgil” meme where he was pictured sitting in an empty booth for an autograph signing. Jones made small appearances in AEW and GCW until 2022 where he suffered two mild strokes and dealt with the onset of dementia.