Mike Gesicki didn’t have many memorable moments during his one season with the New England Patriots.

Perhaps what the veteran tight end will be most remembered for is his hilarious attempt at doing the griddy after hauling in a game-clinching touchdown pass with 12 seconds left in a Week 7 win over the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium. That was just one of two touchdown passes Gesicki caught in a Patriots uniform.

Gesicki, who reportedly left New England and agreed to terms on a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Cincinnati Bengals on Tuesday, certainly needs to work on his celebration dance and one of his new teammates has offered his help.

Bengals star wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase helped make the griddy famous and class will be in order when it comes to trying to improve Gesicki’s iteration of the dance.

“He’ll be right before the season,” Chase responded on the X platform when the Bengals asked on social media if he would give Gesicki griddy lessons. “Mike Gesicki welcome fam.”

Gesicki finds himself in a much different offense now with Cincinnati than the one he played in with the Patriots. The Bengals have explosive weapons, starting with quarterback Joe Burrow to go along with Chase and fellow wideouts Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd.

Opposing defenses will have to pay attention to those options first before Gesicki, which could mean more production out of him. Gesicki posted 29 catches for 244 yards and two touchdowns with the Patriots — his lowest numbers since his rookie season.

Gesicki could be in line for a bounce-back season in 2024, giving him an opportunity to show off a new and improved griddy with the help of Chase.