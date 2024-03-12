Mike Gesicki will look to put together a bounce-back season in 2024, but it won’t be with the Patriots.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday reported Gesicki plans to sign a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the Bengals once the new NFL year officially opens Wednesday. Gesicki is set to join a talented Cincinnati offense that features the likes of wide receivers Tee Higgins and Ja’Marr Chase, as well as star quarterback Joe Burrow.

Gesicki is coming off a very underwhelming 2023 season in New England, where he signed a one-year deal worth up to $9 million last year. The 28-year-old only caught 29 passes for 244 yards with two touchdowns — the lowest numbers since his rookie campaign — despite playing in all 17 games for the Patriots. Of course, those poor totals were due in part to New England’s below-average quarterback play and generally inept offensive system.

The Patriots previously were in jeopardy of losing their top two tight ends in free agency this offseason. While New England clearly was comfortable with letting Gesicki walk, it prevented Hunter Henry from reaching the open market by reportedly working out a new three-year pact with the eighth-year pro.

Henry and Gesicki now are set to go toe-to-toe this season, as New England is slated to travel to Cincinnati at some point during Jerod Mayo’s first campaign as head coach.