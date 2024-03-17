Johnny Beecher has made an impact at the right time for the Boston Bruins.

Beecher last played in an NHL game on Jan. 13 prior to being recalled on an emergency basis prior to Thursday’s game in Montreal against the Canadiens. He tallied just under 12 minutes on the ice and once again suited up on Saturday night at TD Garden against the Philadelphia Flyers.

Beecher stepped up in a crazy span for the Bruins, scoring his first goal since Jan. 8 as Boston scored three times in less than a three-minute span. Boston and Philadelphia combined for seven goals in the period, though the Bruins held on for a 6-5 victory. Beecher took the chance to grow with Providence to come back and make an impact.

"At the end of the day, we got the job done."



"It's nothing personal," Beecher told NESN's Andrew Raycroft after the win.

“It’s nothing personal,” Beecher told NESN’s Andrew Raycroft after the win. “It’s just the business that I’m in. I went down with an open mindset to get as much better as I could. I was able to play a ton of minutes and in some key situations. Regained some confidence. Hold on to the puck a little bit more. Get some stamina up. It was good.”

Beecher added: “No one wants to leave their teammates halfway through the season. There’s a great group down there. Some of my best buddies and a great coaching staff.”

In 40 games for the Bruins this season, Beecher has five goals and two assists for seven points with a 54.4 face-off percentage.

Beecher and the Bruins look to continue their momentum on Tuesday night against the Ottawa Senators. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. ET.