Bruins Recall Forward Johnny Beecher On Emergency Basis

The Bruins made a roster move a day before their road matchup against the Montreal Canadiens.

General manager Don Sweeney announced in a press release that Boston recalled forward Johnny Beecher from Providence on an emergency basis. The 2019 first-round pick’s last game for the Bruins was Jan. 13 against the St. Louis Blues.

Beecher was present for morning skate at Warrior Ice Arena on Wednesday, per NESN’s Adam Pellerin. Neither James van Riemsdyk nor Matt Grzelcyk were present for practice.

The Bruins acquired Pat Maroon before last Friday’s NHL trade deadline, but the veteran still is recovering from back surgery. Beecher likely would slot into the fourth line if van Riemsdyk or another forward missed Thursday’s matchup against the Canadiens at Bell Centre.

Beecher scored five goals and recorded two assists for seven points in 39 games with Boston this season. He’s skated 17 games with Providence this season, recording four goals and four assists for eight points.