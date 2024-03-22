Bruins Notes: Boston ‘Didn’t Check Well Enough’ In Loss Vs. Rangers

BOSTON — Jake DeBrusk has four goals and three assists in the six games since the NHL trade deadline on March 8.

The 27-year-old forward opened the scoring for the Boston Bruins in their matchup with the Rangers on Thursday night, but New York was able to complete the regular-season series sweep by defeating Boston 5-2.

“Obviously, it was a disappointing performance,” DeBrusk said. “I think that we had a good first period, and then they had the push in the second, and we just didn’t really answer.”

DeBrusk added: “I’ll give them full credit. They won the majority of the battles, it felt like tonight, and they deserved to win.”

The Bruins outshot the Rangers, 14-9, in the first period, but the Rangers took over the momentum of the game in the second period.

“I don’t think emotions aren’t really a question coming in,” DeBrusk said. “I think it’s just a matter of answering the push, which we didn’t do.”

Artemi Panarin recorded his seventh career hat trick. His second goal was knocked into the Boston net by DeBrusk, and his third was scored via an empty net.

“There’s some fluky plays, (and) there’s some empty netters, but overall the game, I thought they really controlled us below our own goal line,” DeBrusk said. “I thought they (were) controlling us as well from on the offensive side of the puck. It was one of those things we just felt we were defending a lot.”

Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery gave credit to the Rangers as well for controlling the game.

“They check really well,” Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery said. “I don’t think we checked well enough. I don’t think we competed hard enough on pucks.”

Montgomery said he was “surprised” and “disappointed” with how the Bruins played against the Rangers, but didn’t think it was a function of New York’s defense.

“I don’t think it’s a reflection of their defense,” Montgomery said. “We should be able to gain middle ice a lot. We just weren’t attacking.”

Despite the loss, Montgomery said he isn’t frustrated.

“I think there’s been times in the other games where I didn’t like it,” Montgomery said. “But overall, I’ve been pretty happy here in the last two or three weeks. We have 97 points because we’re a good hockey team.”

Here are more notes from Thursday’s Bruins-Rangers game:

— The Bruins were unable to capitalize on three power-play opportunities. Boston’s best chance came just as an Adam Fox hooking penalty on Charlie Coyle expired. With the second power-play unit still on the ice, DeBrusk beat Jonathan Quick four seconds later. Montgomery recognized the first power play unit wasn’t able to generate any chances.

“It’s not just tonight, right?” Montgomery said of the first power play unit. “Our second unit has probably scored eight of our last 10 power-play goals. We’ll look at the film and we’ll get back.”

— The Rangers outscored the Bruins, 14-7, in the three-game regular season series sweep.

— Justin Brazeau potted his fourth goal of the season in the third period to knot the game at two. The 6-foot-5, 220-pound Bruins forward assisted on DeBrusk’s first goal for his second multi-point game this season. Brazeau has played in 14 games since making his debut with Boston on Feb. 19. He’s registered 27 hits while averaging 11:19 minutes of ice time.

— With an overall record of 41-15-15, the Bruins hold the top seed in the Eastern Conference, despite falling to 25-10-5 against conference opponents and 9-7-2 against the Metropolitan division.

— The Bruins will look to get back into the win column when they head to Philadelphia to take on the Flyers on Saturday afternoon. Puck drop from Wells Fargo Center is slated for 1 p.m. ET. You can catch all the action, plus an hour of pregame coverage, on NESN.