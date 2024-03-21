The Bruins acquired Pat Maroon understanding the three-time Stanley Cup champion would not be ready to play immediately, but the veteran appears on track to join Boston in time for the postseason.

Maroon practiced with the team at TD Garden for the first time since the Black and Gold dealt a 2026 conditional sixth-round pick to acquire the 35-year-old before the NHL trade deadline. The veteran forward underwent back surgery last month but has spent time getting to know his new teammates.

“Big Rig is on his way back,” Montgomery told reporters, per Bruins video. “Still week to week.”

Montgomery could face a difficult decision when Maroon is healthy enough to enter the lineup. The 13-year forward likely will slot into the fourth line, which means either Justin Brazeau or Johnny Beecher would get taken out. However, that’s a conversation Montgomery is leaving for a later time.

“We talked about St. Louis alums that we know,” Montgomery said. “… We talked about his role and what my expectations are and where he’s comfortable. We talked about those things. Besides that, it’s mostly how he’s tracking along to get healthy.”

The Bruins’ practice at TD Garden was ahead of their home matchup against the New York Rangers. Puck drop is scheduled at 7 p.m. ET, and you can catch full coverage on NESN starting with pregame at 6 p.m.