Might frustrations be brewing between two of the top leaders in the New York Jets organization? It seems that answer is depending on who you ask.

NFL Media host Colleen Wolfe said on the network’s “Around the NFL” podcast there was an a “very heated conversation” between Jets owner Woody Johnson and head coach Robert Saleh. Wolfe said it took place at a party Sunday night, the first day of the league meetings in Orlando, Fla.

“From a very reliable source, at the owners meetings, there was a very heated conversation between Woody (Johnson) and Robert Saleh. To the point where, it was a little awkward,” Wolfe shared.

Wolfe would not call it an “argument” and instead referred to it as a “heated discussion” and “lively conversation.”

“What were they arguing about?” Wolfe continued. “… Could have been about anything. Maybe they were disagreeing about how they liked their steak cooked? Doubt that, though.”

The Athletic’s Connor Hughes took to social media Wednesday night to and pushed back on Wolfe’s sentiments. Hughes, who said he was at the party where the alleged incident took place, spoke to sources who denied the conversation.

The fact Johnson owns 1/32nd of NFL Media, as highlighted by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio, it’ll be interesting to see how this plays out for all parties involved.

The Jets hold the No. 10 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.