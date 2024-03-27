The Patriots have multiple paths to take with the No. 3 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, but New England fans only want one thing, and Jason McCourty agrees with them.

Head coach Jerod Mayo and owner Robert Kraft hinted that the franchise intends to take a quarterback, but they left open the idea of trading back.

However, Jason McCourty was not a fan of the idea even though it makes sense on paper. The former Patriots cornerback wanted one thing for New England in the draft and made sure his brother heard it loud and clear.

“Take a quarterback. Please, just take a quarterback. I don’t want to see you guys trade back and take Devin McCourty at the 27th pick. Yes, great Patriot. … There’s this new freshness. There’s Jerod Mayo, Eliot Wolf, all these guys on defense that can be really good. Take a quarterback …”

There is a segment of Patriots fans who would agree with Jason McCourty’s sentiments — maybe not the dig at his three-time Super Bowl champion brother. The Patriots seem to be enamored with multiple quarterbacks in the class outside of the projected top-three picks. The decision on what they’ll do with the No. 3 pick could depend on how well their meetings with Jayden Daniels and Drake Maye this week go.