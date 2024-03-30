The New England Patriots have reportedly not had conversations with running back Ezekiel Elliott, which could lead to the free agent’s reuniting with the Dallas Cowboys.

Dallas has some room in its backfield after Tony Pollard departed in free agency and reportedly has a mutual interest with Elliott for a potential reunion, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

Elliott spent the first seven seasons of his career with Dallas before being released last March and signing a one-year, $3 million contract with New England.

He appeared in all 17 games for the Patriots, rushing for 642 yards on 184 carries and three touchdowns, while averaging 3.5 yards per carry in addition to 51 receptions for 313 yards and two touchdowns.

Story continues below advertisement

The Patriots agreed to terms with pass-catching back Antonio Gibson on the first day of the NFL’s legal tampering period. The move most likely pairs Gibson with Stevenson in New England’s backfield, leaving Elliott as the probable odd man out.

The Cowboys reportedly like the way the three-time Pro Bowler finished the season in New England, especially after his workload increased in the final five weeks following Rhamondre Stevenson’s injury.

In 103 games for Dallas, Elliot rushed for 8,262 yards on 1,881 carries and 68 touchdowns. He had four 1,000-yard rushing seasons for the Cowboys. Elliott’s best season was his rookie campaign when he averaged 108.7 yards per game and finished with 1,631 yards and 15 touchdowns.