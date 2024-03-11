The New England Patriots reportedly have agreed to terms with pass-catching running back Antonio Gibson.
Gibson, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Washington Commanders, will join New England on a three-year deal, according to multiple reports.
The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed on Monday afternoon provided further insight on Gibson’s contract.
According to Kyed, Gibson’s three-year agreement has a base value of $11.25 million and a maximum value of $17.25 million. He has the opportunity to earn an extra $2 million per year in incentives. Gibson has $5.3 million guaranteed with a $3 million signing bonus.
Story continues below advertisement
Gibson has modest base salaries and cap hits in each of the three seasons. He has a $1.125 million base and $2.72 million cap hit in 2024, $2.35 million base and $4 million cap hit in 2025 as well as a $2.85 million base and $4.5 million cap hit in 2026, according to Kyed.
more nfl
The 25-year-old Gibson, who played receiver at the University of Memphis before he was drafted in the third round in 2020, will provide a versatile complement to running back Rhamondre Stevenson.
During his four seasons in Washington, Gibson totaled nearly 4,000 yards of offense with 1,283 receiving on 172 catches.
Story continues below advertisement
Featured image via Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports Images