The New England Patriots reportedly have agreed to terms with pass-catching running back Antonio Gibson.

Gibson, who spent his first four NFL seasons with the Washington Commanders, will join New England on a three-year deal, according to multiple reports.

The Boston Herald’s Doug Kyed on Monday afternoon provided further insight on Gibson’s contract.

According to Kyed, Gibson’s three-year agreement has a base value of $11.25 million and a maximum value of $17.25 million. He has the opportunity to earn an extra $2 million per year in incentives. Gibson has $5.3 million guaranteed with a $3 million signing bonus.

Gibson has modest base salaries and cap hits in each of the three seasons. He has a $1.125 million base and $2.72 million cap hit in 2024, $2.35 million base and $4 million cap hit in 2025 as well as a $2.85 million base and $4.5 million cap hit in 2026, according to Kyed.

The 25-year-old Gibson, who played receiver at the University of Memphis before he was drafted in the third round in 2020, will provide a versatile complement to running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

During his four seasons in Washington, Gibson totaled nearly 4,000 yards of offense with 1,283 receiving on 172 catches.