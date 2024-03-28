The 2024 NFL Draft quarterback class features three top prospects: Caleb Williams, Drake Maye and Jayden Daniels.

While it’s been rumored the Chicago Bears will use the No. 1 overall pick on Williams, Maye and Daniels are reportedly linked to the New England Patriots and Washington Commanders.

LSU head coach Brian Kelly may actually have spilled some tea on where Daniels will land following the quarterback’s pro day on Wednesday.

“He is going to be so committed to taking care of himself that you’re not gonna have to worry about size or he doesn’t weigh enough,” Kelly said. “Lamar’s done a pretty good job with his size. I think Mahomes, I wouldn’t consider him a giant. ‘Cause he’s going to get the ball out to the playmakers and make plays for Washington.”

For Washington?

Does Kelly have the inside scoop or is he simply following along with the rumors like the rest of us?

Daniels is reportedly the ideal selection for Washington at No. 2, leaving Maye available at No. 3 for New England.

The Patriots had nine people in attendance at Daniels’ and Maye’s pro days on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively, and met with both prospects prior to their workouts.

Daniels completed 52-of-56 passes with three incompletions and one drop during his workouts and Maye completed 69-of-74 passes with three incompletions and two drops, according to Washington Commander’s SB Nation site writer Mark Tyler.

New England brought in veteran signal-caller Jacoby Brissett following Mac Jones’ trade to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The moves would indicate the Patriots can take their time bringing along Daniels or Maye as their potential franchise quarterback.