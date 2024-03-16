Bears (Finally) Trade Justin Fields, Make NFL Draft Plans Clear

The Chicago Bears will use the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft on USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

If that much wasn’t clear before, it certainly is now.

Chicago finally bit the bullet Saturday, trading former starting quarterback Justin Fields to Pittsburgh, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Media. The Steelers will send a conditional sixth-round pick in return, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, which could become a fourth-round pick if Fields plays more than half of Pittsburgh’s offensive snaps next season.

Fields seemingly will compete with Russell Wilson for the Steelers’ starting job, though a source already confirmed to NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero the latter is viewed as the starter.

The Bears’ top pick hasn’t really been much of a secret, though now there’s no real need to hide the fact they’ve been eyeing Williams since October. He’ll likely be brought aboard to lead Chicago’s new-look offense with Keenan Allen and D’Andre Swift.

The New England Patriots seemed like a team that could be in the market for someone like Fields, but a trade never would have made sense if they intend on taking a quarterback with their No. 3 overall pick; If you needed further confirmation that was the plan.