Patriots Send (Nearly) Entire Organization To Top QB’s Pro Day

If you started to have doubts about whether the Patriots would select a quarterback with their top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, this might help you feel better.

New England clearly is interested in the two guys who could be available at No. 3.

The Patriots have nine people in attendance at LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels’ pro day Wednesday, according to Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated, including director of scouting Eliot Wolf, head coach Jerod Mayo, director of player personnel Matt Groh, national scout Pat Stewart, personnel executive Alonzo Highsmith, director of college scouting Camren Williams, offensive coordinator Alex Van Pelt, offensive assistant Ben McAdoo and quarterbacks coach T.C. McCartney.

You think they’re interested?

The Patriots previously spit up duties for such events, notably sending Mayo and Wolf to USC quarterback Caleb Williams’ pro day, while Highsmith and Groh split time between Ohio State and Alabama on the same day. New England has all hands on deck for Daniels and his Tigers teammates, however.

The New York Giants, Chicago Bears, Washington Commanders and Las Vegas Raiders also sent their head coaches to the pro day, though none has nearly as many bodies as New England. LSU wide receiver Malik Nabers is also projected to be picked early, and put on quite the show while working out.

It’s expected that this same contingent will be present for UNC quarterback Drake Maye’s pro day Thursday, according to Breer.