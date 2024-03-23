A former New England Patriots backup quarterback reportedly is set for a return to the NFC East.

The Philadelphia Eagles will sign Will Grier to a one-year deal, according to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Saturday, citing sources. The 28-year-old will compete with Tanner McKee and Kenny Pickett, who was acquired from the Pittsburgh Steelers this month, for the backup position behind Jalen Hurts.

The Carolina Panthers drafted Grier in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. Since his release in 2021, the West Virginia product was the Dallas Cowboys backup for two seasons. When released in 2023, he signed to the Cincinnati Bengals practice squad before making his way to New England.

Grier was part of the quarterback controversy in the middle of the Patriots’ season. Former New England head coach Bill Belichick opened the starting position to him and Malik Cunningham, but Grier was never a “serious consideration” over Mac Jones or Bailey Zappe, according to the Boston Herald in January. Grier was signed off the practice squad by the Los Angeles Chargers for the remainder of the 2023 season.

The veteran quarterback played in two NFL games in his career. He has a career 53.8% completion percentage for 228 passing yards and four interceptions.