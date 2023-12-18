The Patriots’ quarterback room is about to get even smaller.

The Los Angeles Chargers on Monday signed Will Grier off New England’s practice squad, according to a report from NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

Grier’s departure came one week after the Patriots lost another practice squad QB, athletic rookie Malik Cunningham, to the Baltimore Ravens.

Monday’s move left the Patriots with only Bailey Zappe and Mac Jones at the position. Most teams prefer to carry at least three quarterbacks between their 53-man roster and P-squad, so New England could look to add another as it prepares for its final three games of the 2023 season.

Grier spent most of the season on the Patriots’ roster, serving as the emergency third option behind Jones and Zappe. He was released Nov. 25 and re-signed to the practice squad three days later. The 28-year-old now will be another option for the disappointing Chargers, who gave Easton Stick his first career start in last Thursday’s 63-21 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

LA’s usual starter, Justin Herbert, is on injured reserve with a broken finger and will miss the rest of the season.

The Patriots will visit the Denver Broncos this Sunday in a primetime Christmas Eve matchup. The Chargers, who fired head coach Brandon Staley and general manager Tom Telesco after the Raiders debacle, will host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday night.