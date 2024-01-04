Even as Mac Jones significantly regressed, the Patriots reportedly weren’t very open-minded about possible ways to fix their quarterback problem.

An anonymous source told the Boston Herald that New England “never had a plan” for Malik Cunningham, who ended up leaving Foxboro, Mass. to join the AFC-best Baltimore Ravens. Cunningham’s exit was quickly followed by the departure of Will Grier, who the Los Angeles Chargers plucked off the Patriots practice squad.

There was a point when a fair case could be made that Grier, a fifth-year pro, should replace Jones instead of Bailey Zappe, who was terrible in relief appearances before he was named the starter before Week 13. But the possibility of turning to Grier reportedly was never actually on the table.

“Newly signed backup Will Grier was never a serious consideration, per sources, despite being told he could compete for playing time,” Andrew Callahan and Doug Kyed wrote. “That left Jones all alone in a quarterbacks room that sources familiar with the room paint as quiet and uncomfortable.”

Was Grier going to turn the Patriots’ season around? Almost certainly not. But considering how badly Jones and Zappe played before the late-season quarterback change, there’s no reason Grier should have been an afterthought in the signal-caller equation. But maybe Bill Belichick and company just wanted to keep him around in an attempt to defuse some reported tension between Zappe and Jones.

Regardless, Grier probably should consider himself lucky to have spent the last month of the season in sunny Los Angeles rather than in cold and bleak New England where there appears to be complete dysfunction at One Patriot Place.