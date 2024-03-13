Mack Wilson reportedly had an offer on the table from the New England Patriots this offseason, but the linebacker ultimately decided to take his NFL career elsewhere.

Wilson reportedly agreed to terms during the NFL’s legal tampering period on a three-year, $12.75 million contract with a max value of $15 million to join the Arizona Cardinals.

It’s a solid deal for Wilson, who just a couple of seasons ago had fallen out of favor with the Cleveland Browns before being traded to the Patriots. But Wilson’s career received a jolt with the Patriots and the 26-year-old certainly appreciated his time with New England as he gets set to move on.

“To all of NE I just want to say THANK YOU for embracing me over the last 2 years, I’m forever grateful,” Wilson posted on the X platform.

To all of NE I just want to say THANK YOU for embracing me over the last 2 years, I'm forever grateful. ❤️



– 3 pic.twitter.com/MQbF5tqDxt — MWS (@MackWilSr) March 12, 2024

Wilson will enter his sixth NFL season with the Cardinals after originally being selected by the Browns in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft out of Alabama.

The 6-foot-1, 246-pound defender flashed his potential at the end of this past season with the Patriots. Wilson totaled 3.5 sacks in the team’s final five games and finished the season with 37 tackles, two forced fumbles and three passes defended.

Wilson parlayed that into getting the biggest payday of his career, but it came by having to say goodbye to the Patriots.