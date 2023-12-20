Patriots Linebacker Shares Reflection During 2023 Resurgence

While the New England Patriots have not played their best team football in recent weeks, one linebacker has stepped up to produce on defense.

After receiving a lack of playing time to finish the 2022 season, Mack Wilson Sr. got another shot with the Patriots, returning to New England on a one-year deal. In recent weeks, the 25-year-old has excelled for an improving New England defense.

In three games in December, Wilson has recorded 2.0 sacks with nine total tackles and a pair of passes defended. As one of the more versatile Patriots on the defensive side of the ball, Wilson has earned a 79.7 grade from Pro Football Focus.

Through his improvement, the Patriots are getting a small sample of the production Wilson had when he first entered the league with the Cleveland Browns.

His performance has the defender in good spirits, as Wilson shared a quote on X, formerly known as Twitter, that appears to reflect on his path back to success with the Patriots.

“When things changed for you, many left you and wrote you off,” Wilson shared.

The linebacker rewarded the Patriots for bringing him back in 2023. Has his solid play earned him another contract with New England?

Wilson looks to help get the Patriots back in the win column on Christmas Eve against the Denver Broncos in Week 16.