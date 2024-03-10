Patriots Rumors: Linebacker To Test Market After Getting Three-Year Offer

The New England Patriots reportedly wanted to bring back Mack Wilson before free agency officially began.

But it appears the 26-year-old linebacker has different plans for now.

MassLive’s Mark Daniels reported Sunday that the Patriots gave Wilson a “competitive” three-year offer, but instead he will test free agency. Daniels noted that several teams are expected to be in on Wilson with the NFL’s legal tampering period beginning Monday at noon.

Wilson played in all 34 games for the Patriots since New England acquired him from the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 offseason. The Alabama product is used more on special teams than on the defensive unit — he played 27% of the team’s defensive snaps in 2023 compared to 68% on special teams — but came on strong at the end of this past season and recorded 3.5 sacks over the final five games. He finished the campaign with 37 tackles, three passes defended and two forced fumbles.

Even with Wilson expected to hit the open market, it doesn’t necessarily mean his tenure with the Patriots is over. Wilson was in the same position last season and re-signed with the Patriots on a one-year deal just a few days into free agency.

It’s possible that Wilson just wants to see how other teams value him and if he doesn’t like any potential offers he gets, could return to the Patriots.

A strong relationship with head coach Jerod Mayo may also tug Wilson back to New England.

“Yeah, I would say yeah,” Wilson told A to Z Sports’ Sophie Weller in January if Mayo being on the coaching staff would impact his free agency decision. “Mayo’s my guy.”