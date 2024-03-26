Not many people would have had former New England Patriots running back Damien Harris announcing his retirement from the NFL on their bingo cards Monday night.

The 27-year-old Harris, who played four seasons with the Patriots and spent the 2023 campaign with the Buffalo Bills, called it a career after just five seasons in the league.

“For the past 20 years, playing the game of football has been one of the great privileges in my life,” Harris wrote on Instagram. “Getting to represent the name on the back of my jersey on and off the field, getting to compete at the highest level with and against the best competitors while winning championships, and being coached by the two greatest head coaches of all time in Nick Saban and Bill Belichick are all just a small part of what God has done in my life with the game of football.”

Harris suffered a scary-looking neck injury in Buffalo’s Week 6 win over the New York Giants this past season. Harris laid motionless on the turf after colliding with Giants linebacker Bobby Okereke and was stretchered off the field before spending a night in the hospital.

Harris did not make reference to his neck injury in his retirement post, but he didn’t play in another game after the incident.

The 5-foot-11, 213-pound back had a productive tenure with the Patriots, who selected the Alabama product in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. After barely playing as a rookie, Harris emerged in the offense the following season when he ran for 691 yards and two touchdowns.

Harris’ best season as a pro came in 2021 as New England’s feature back. He totaled 929 yards rushing that season to go along with 15 touchdowns. Harris finished his four-year stint with the Patriots rushing for 2,188 yards (4.6 yards per carry) and 21 touchdowns.

Several of Harris’ former teammates who spent time with him on the Patriots, including Mac Jones who also was a college teammate, reacted to the retirement news on social media.

“All love Soaq,” Jones commented on Harris’ post. “So glad the game of football connected us at Alabama. 4L!!!! Congrats brother, next challenge accepted!!!”