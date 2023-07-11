Bills head coach Sean McDermott watched Damien Harris score five touchdowns in five games against his vaunted defense, and it caused McDermott to pursue Harris in free agency before the running back ultimately landed in Buffalo.

Harris signed a one-year deal with the Bills in March. The 2019 third-round pick previously spent four seasons with the AFC East rival New England Patriots.

McDermott explained why Buffalo was attracted to Harris.

“We felt like we needed a slightly bigger back, but not a 250-pound cloud-of-dust-type of guy,” McDermott said of Harris, per Buffalo News’ Ryan O’Halloran.

“To find a player with some size and with some power, but also has the speed element to go along with it, I think that’s hard to defend because not only can you run inside, you can get to the edge from time to time.”

Harris is expected to complement tailback James Cook, the younger brother of Dalvin Cook, who the Bills drafted in the second round in 2022. James Cook will enter his second campaign after he saw 110 touches for 687 yards and three touchdowns last season.

Meanwhile, the addition of Harris gives the Bills what’s expected to be their best backfield during the Josh Allen era. When at full health like he was in 2021, Harris can be an incredibly productive rusher. He finished with 929 yards on 106 attempts with 15 touchdowns that season. Harris is hoping he’ll be able to stay healthier in Buffalo than he did in New England.

Harris also rushed for 100 yards or more in three of his four regular-season games against Buffalo, including a memorable three-touchdown performance during Week 16 in 2021. His contributions that season went a long way in the Patriots qualifying for the postseason.

Now he’ll join McDermott and the Bills who have set their sights much higher.