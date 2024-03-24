‘Good Chance’ Forgotten Red Sox Slugger Cracked Opening Day Roster

Bobby Dalbec was on the bubble of making the Boston Red Sox Opening Day roster.

But the bubble didn’t burst for the 28-year-old corner infielder.

All signs point to Dalbec being with the Red Sox when they begin their season Thursday night in Seattle against the Mariners. Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters Sunday there is a “good chance” Dalbec made the big league squad, per WEEI’s Rob Bradford. Boston also released first baseman C.J. Cron on Sunday, which is more evidence that the Red Sox plan to go with Dalbec as the team’s backup first and third baseman.

Dalbec spent most of the 2021 and 2022 seasons with the Red Sox — he batted .240 with 25 home runs and 78 RBIs as Boston’s everyday first baseman in 2021 — but after some severe struggles in the batter’s box, he toiled away with Triple-A Worcester last season and only appeared in 21 games in the majors.

But Dalbec had Cora’s eye during spring training and obviously he did enough to ensure a spot on the team. Dalbec was solid at the plate during the exhibition slate, posting a .255 batting average with three home runs and nine RBIs while also stealing two bases.

Dalbec’s versatility likely factored into him winning the reserve role. He can play both corner infield spots, which will allow Boston to spell Rafael Devers and Triston Casas when needed. Dalbec also has very limited experience playing in the outfield. He has never done so in the big leagues but suited up in right field for 36 games with Worcester last season. The Red Sox probably won’t need to use him there given their surplus of outfielder, but it’s just an added plus for Dalbec.

And if Dalbec can return to his 2021 form, he will be a solid depth piece and option for Cora to pencil into the lineup on occasion.

Dalbec wasn’t the only member of the Red Sox to get the news Sunday that he made the big league team. It is expected that left-handed reliever Joely Rodríguez has secured a spot in Boston’s bullpen.