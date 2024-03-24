Ceddanne Rafaela Sheds Light On Red Sox Roster Announcement

When the Red Sox kick off their 2024 season this week in Seattle, one of their most exciting young players will be on hand at T-Mobile Park.

Ceddanne Rafaela learned he made Boston’s Opening Day roster Saturday, four days before the club’s series opener against the Mariners. It was a deserved honor for the 23-year-old, who impressed in limited time last season and showed great ability with both the bat and the glove in spring training this year.

Speaking with the media after his latest career achievement, Rafaela shed light on his emotions as well as the conversation with manager Alex Cora.

“I was kind of nervous,” Rafaela told reporters, per The BostonGlobe. “I didn’t know what was going to happen in that moment. I’ve been waiting for it all spring. Obviously, I was excited. To see the (offseason) work pay off, obviously it’s good. But I’ve got to keep working, keep getting better. I want to have a long season through October.”

Expectations should be tempered for Rafaela, who only has 28 games of big-league experience. But Cora and company clearly see great potential in the Curacoa native, and he’s in line to play an important role for the Red Sox this season.

Boston will play three spring training games, including Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, before Thursday’s Opening Day contest in the Pacific Northwest.