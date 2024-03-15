Has Bruins’ Danton Heinen Played His Way Into Extension With Boston?

When the Boston Bruins signed Danton Heinen to a professional tryout back in September, he was coming off a rather disappointing campaign with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

The 28-year-old forward was rewarded for his hard work in training camp and preseason action when the Bruins signed Heinen on a one-year NHL contract with a cap hit of $775,000 in October.

What Heinen has done since reuniting with Boston has already eclipsed last season with Pittsburgh.

In 60 games for the Bruins this season, Heinen has tallied 12 goals and 14 assists for 26 points, compared to eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points in 65 games for the Penguins in 2022-23.

The Langley, British Columbia native has been rewarded by Bruins head coach Jim Montgomery on the ice, having Heinen skate on a line with David Pastrnak and Pavel Zacha.

“I think it’s getting better as we get a little more time together,” Heinen told reporters after Boston’s overtime win against the Montreal Canadiens. “(…) Those guys are so good with the puck, so I try to get it in their hands and try to get to the net. I think we’re just trying to build, and I try to listen to those guys and see what they want because they’re two high-end guys.”

Heinen compliments Pastrnak and Zacha with his defensive skills when the trio is in the neutral or defensive zones.

“I think I got to be responsible,” Heinen said. “Those guys are obviously a little better offensively than me, so I think that’s definitely part of my job in that line is to be solid defensively. It’s something I was trying to work on and get better at.”

Not only has Heinen been a constant in the Bruins lineup, but the versatile forward has seen time on the penalty kill and power play while averaging over 14 minutes of ice time.

“I always believed in myself,” Heinen told reporters. “But it’s a fun group to be a part of. It’s special here.”

Heinen has proven he still has plenty of game left in the tank and if the Bruins don’t decide to sign him to an extension, he has probably played himself into a contract on another franchise in the league.

Being paid the NHL’s league minimum this season, Heinen’s play would most likely warrant a raise, but he would probably get a deal without signing another PTO.