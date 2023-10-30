Bruins Reunite With Danton Heinen, Sign Forward To One-Year Deal

BOSTON — Danton Heinen is officially a Boston Bruin again.

The Bruins on Monday signed the 28-year-old forward to a one-year NHL contract with a cap hit of $775,000.

After signing a Professional Tryout with Boston on Sept. 5, Heinen appeared in three preseason games for the Bruins. He lit the lamp once and generated seven shots.

Heinen is expected to make his season debut for the Bruins when they host the Florida Panthers at TD Garden on Monday night.

Heinen was drafted by the Bruins in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and began his professional career in Boston following his collegiate career at the University of Denver. He potted 16 goals and added 31 assists for 47 points over 77 games and was a top-six forward for the Bruins in 2019 during the team’s run for the Stanley Cup.

The Langley, British Columbia native appeared in 65 games with the Pittsburgh Penguins during the 2022-23 season. He recorded eight goals and 14 assists for 22 points. The 6-foot-2, 195-pound forward has skated in 413 career NHL games with Pittsburgh, Anaheim and Boston, totaling 70 goals and 106 assists for 176 points.