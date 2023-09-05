It appears what’s old is new again for the Boston Bruins heading into the 2023-24 centennial season with the club announcing they signed forward Danton Heinen to a professional tryout on Tuesday.

The 28-year-old was drafted by the Bruins in the fourth round of the 2014 NHL Entry Draft and began his career in Boston following his collegiate career at the University of Denver.

After spending most of the 2016-17 season with the Providence Bruins, Boston’s American Hockey League affiliate, Heinen played his first full season in the NHL in 2017-18. He potted 16 goals and added 31 assists for 47 points over 77 games. He was a top-six forward for the Bruins in 2019 during the team’s run for the Stanley Cup.

Ahead of the 2020 NHL trade deadline, Heinen was traded from the Bruins to the Anaheim Ducks in exchange for Nick Ritchie. Prior to the trade, Heinen appeared in 220 games for Boston recording 103 points (34 goals, 69 assists) over four years.

Heinen finished the season and skated one additional year with the Ducks before signing a one-year deal with the Pittsburgh Penguins. Heinen spent the last two seasons with the Penguins where he amassed 26 goals and 29 assists over 141 games.