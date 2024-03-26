How Red Sox Can Build With Emerging Young Core In 2024

The Boston Red Sox have incrementally found groups of core players to build around in their next wave of young talent.

Some players have already made their debut in Boston. Others continue to develop in the Red Sox farm system, which has emerged as one of the best in the sport.

The Red Sox are building toward contention with a core of homegrown players, similar to how they eventually won championships in the 2007 and 2018 seasons. That’s what makes the 2024 season so important. Boston looks for young big-leaguers to take the next step forward while top prospects take care of business to continue their path to the majors.

If Boston can see these three progressions in 2024, the vision of the future will keep coming together for the Red Sox.

Story continues below advertisement

Three Building Blocks Take Their Next Steps

The last-place finish for the Red Sox in 2023 did not come without individuals who showed their worth for the team’s future.

Jarren Duran, Triston Casas and Brayan Bello all found moments to dominate in their extended playing time with the Red Sox. Duran sparked the lineup as a dynamic leadoff hitter who got on-base and challenged defenses with his speed. Casas rebounded from a slow start to slug his way to the top of several leaderboards throughout the second half of the season. Bello took responsibility as the innings-eater of the staff, posting quality starts on a regular basis.

All three of these players more than made an impact and solidified their futures as impact big-leaguers. Now, can they do it for a full season in 2024 for the Red Sox? That’s the next step for these Red Sox.

Duran missed the final six weeks of the season with a toe injury that he suffered at Yankee Stadium. Casas took until June to start to find his form and Bello struggled to the tune of a 7.62 ERA in the final month of the season.

Story continues below advertisement

If all three can produce to potential over 162 games, Boston is in great position with more top prospects on the way.

Ceddanne Rafaela Becomes Lockdown Center Fielder

Rafaela made his MLB debut last season and took the opportunity to earn an Opening Day spot on the Red Sox roster entering this season.

The 23-year-old made better swing decisions all spring to the tune of an OPS over .900. Rafaela also maintained his elite defensive abilities, which will be at the forefront of his big-league capabilities for years to come.

If Rafaela’s offensive growth stays on schedule, his defense gives him the chance to lock himself into center field for years to come, which should be a development that the Red Sox should welcome.

Story continues below advertisement

First Member Of “Big Three” Prospects Makes Late-Season Debut

The trio of Bello, Casas and Duran marked the early wave of the new core for the Red Sox. It’s no secret that the next trio is at the forefront of all of the excitement that exists for Boston’s future.

That fate exists with outfielder Roman Anthony, shortstop Marcelo Mayer and catcher Kyle Teel.

All three players are likely set to start the 2024 season in Double-A Portland. Their potential for elevation is legitimate this season, with the chance for at least one of them to be playing at Fenway Park by season’s end. Based on roster configuration for the Red Sox, Teel is the likely candidate.