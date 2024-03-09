Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello is a goal-oriented player, and after inking a contract extension that ties him to Boston through 2029, he successfully completed a pretty major one.

It’s time to come up with something new, though, and despite quickly finding his next checkpoint, Bello isn’t sharing exactly what it is.

Bello, along with translator Carlos Villoria Benitez and Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow, met with media in his native Dominican Republic on Saturday. It was the perfect opportunity for the 24-year-old to discuss his extension, as a large contingent of the organization was in DR for the MLB World Tour. It was also a good chance for Bello to leave everyone with a bit of a tease.

“To establish yourself in an organization like this, you have to establish goals,” Bello told reporters, via Alex Speier of The Boston Globe. “Last year, my goal was to make the team out of spring training. I did it. This year, I’m not going to tell you my goal just yet, but if I’m successful, I’ll tell you at the end of the year.”

Bello has never been hesitant to reveal his goals. The 24-year-old has made it clear he hopes to win 20 games at some point, and mentioned wanting to bring the Cy Young Award back to Boston. It was even brought up that the ultimate goal for Bello was to be enshrined into Cooperstown as a Hall of Famer.

It’ll take a considerable jump to get to that point, but in locking the young pitcher into a long-term deal, the Red Sox believe that can happen.