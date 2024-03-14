The Patriots officially parted ways with Mac Jones on Thursday, as New England announced the terms of their trade with the Jacksonville Jaguars.

It signaled the end of a rough tenure in New England for Jones, where the former first-round pick saw a promising rookie campaign devolve into back-to-back disastrous seasons. You’d be hard-pressed to find someone to argue that moving on wasn’t best for both sides, including Jones himself, who is looking forward to new challenges in Jacksonville.

Jones made sure to show the Patriots some love before discussing his new goals with the Jaguars, however.

“I worked with a great head coach, one of the greatest of all time. I’ve been fortunate to work with some great head coaches and learned a lot,” Jones said at his introductory press conference Wednesday, as shared by the Jaguars. “I’ve played a lot of games. I started a lot of games, and obviously things went the way they did, but my goal is to kind of get the train back on the tracks.

“I think I can do that (in Jacksonville) and the coaches have talked to me about that, about how I can help the room and how I can learn from Trevor (Lawrence) and everybody here.”

Jones likely won’t do that as a starter, of course, but he should have an opportunity to grow as a quarterback and teammate behind Lawrence. It’ll be the first step in his climb back to what he hopes is a long career as a starting quarterback.