Following the Patriots’ offensive disaster in Dallas last weekend, Mac Jones would have greatly benefited from a hot start Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately for Jones, the first touchdown scored in the New Orleans-New England Week 5 showdown put the third-year quarterback in a very bad light.

Live Odds

Final Score

Updated Sun 10/8, 3:46pm
New Orleans Saints
NO
+109
0
Sun 10/8, 1:00 PM
NE -2 O/U 40.5
Matchup Stats
34
Final
nfl Odds
0
New England Patriots
NE
0
-129

Facing a third-and-6 from the Patriots’ 24-yard line midway through the first quarter at Gillette Stadium, Jones floated a ball that was intercepted by Tyrann Mathieu, who bolted to paydirt to give the visitors a 7-0 lead. Of course, Jones’ latest blunder came a week after two of his turnovers resulted in Cowboys touchdowns.

So following Mathieu’s pick-six, the 2021 first-rounder unsurprisingly was the victim of a social media avalanche.

Story continues below advertisement

Jones’ fifth interception of the season probably had some Patriots fans calling for Bailey Zappe. The sophomore signal-caller seemingly never was considered to be New England’s starter against New Orleans, but Zappe reportedly did see an uptick in practice reps following the Patriots’ historic loss at AT&T Stadium.

And if Jones continues to showcase terrible ball security, those practice snaps potentially could turn into playing time on Sunday for a quarterback whom Bill Belichick and company felt comfortable releasing at the end of August.

More Patriots:

Six Thoughts On Patriots’ Humiliating Loss To Saints

About the Author

Adam London

Digital Content Producer for NESN.com

NESN.com digital content producer by way of UMass Amherst and the South Shore of Massachusetts. Probably too online for his own good.

More From Adam

In This Article

Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images