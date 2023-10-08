Following the Patriots’ offensive disaster in Dallas last weekend, Mac Jones would have greatly benefited from a hot start Sunday afternoon.

Unfortunately for Jones, the first touchdown scored in the New Orleans-New England Week 5 showdown put the third-year quarterback in a very bad light.

Facing a third-and-6 from the Patriots’ 24-yard line midway through the first quarter at Gillette Stadium, Jones floated a ball that was intercepted by Tyrann Mathieu, who bolted to paydirt to give the visitors a 7-0 lead. Of course, Jones’ latest blunder came a week after two of his turnovers resulted in Cowboys touchdowns.

So following Mathieu’s pick-six, the 2021 first-rounder unsurprisingly was the victim of a social media avalanche.

Mac Jones is so bad I might need to change my dog’s name just to make sure everyone knows there’s no association — Tyler Conway (@jtylerconway) October 8, 2023

I feel like Mac Jones might not be good — lindsey ok (@lindseyyok) October 8, 2023

THIS HAS TO END. HOW MUCH MORE EVIDENCE DO WE NEED THAT MAC JONES IS NOT A STARTING QB???? — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) October 8, 2023

what is Mac Jones doing? Brutal pic.twitter.com/hfIePo7nVC — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) October 8, 2023

Pick 6 Mac Jones



Helping us every Sunday secure that top 5 pick — Football (@BostonConnr) October 8, 2023

Jones’ fifth interception of the season probably had some Patriots fans calling for Bailey Zappe. The sophomore signal-caller seemingly never was considered to be New England’s starter against New Orleans, but Zappe reportedly did see an uptick in practice reps following the Patriots’ historic loss at AT&T Stadium.

And if Jones continues to showcase terrible ball security, those practice snaps potentially could turn into playing time on Sunday for a quarterback whom Bill Belichick and company felt comfortable releasing at the end of August.