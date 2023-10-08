Following the Patriots’ offensive disaster in Dallas last weekend, Mac Jones would have greatly benefited from a hot start Sunday afternoon.
Unfortunately for Jones, the first touchdown scored in the New Orleans-New England Week 5 showdown put the third-year quarterback in a very bad light.
Facing a third-and-6 from the Patriots’ 24-yard line midway through the first quarter at Gillette Stadium, Jones floated a ball that was intercepted by Tyrann Mathieu, who bolted to paydirt to give the visitors a 7-0 lead. Of course, Jones’ latest blunder came a week after two of his turnovers resulted in Cowboys touchdowns.
So following Mathieu’s pick-six, the 2021 first-rounder unsurprisingly was the victim of a social media avalanche.
Jones’ fifth interception of the season probably had some Patriots fans calling for Bailey Zappe. The sophomore signal-caller seemingly never was considered to be New England’s starter against New Orleans, but Zappe reportedly did see an uptick in practice reps following the Patriots’ historic loss at AT&T Stadium.
And if Jones continues to showcase terrible ball security, those practice snaps potentially could turn into playing time on Sunday for a quarterback whom Bill Belichick and company felt comfortable releasing at the end of August.
Featured image via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images