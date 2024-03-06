James Van Riemsdyk Opens Up About Reaching Career Milestone With Bruins

BOSTON — It’s a milestone that Boston Bruins captain Brad Marchand already reached less than a month ago.

But now it’s James van Riemsdyk’s turn in the spotlight as he notches the same career achievement.

van Riemsdyk’s longevity paved the way to this feat as the veteran forward will play in his 1,000th career game in the NHL on Tuesday night when the Bruins host the Edmonton Oilers at TD Garden.

“It feels a little surreal, to be honest,” van Riemsdyk said prior to the contest. “You don’t kind of realize the significance of it until you get into the league. I remember guys that were kind of around this point when I was coming in and to think it’s all these years later, it’s pretty cool. I think moments like this obviously are cool to just share with your support system that help you make it to this point over a long time. Obviously, there’s ups and downs along the way. You feel lucky to get the support that you have from family, friends, people closest to you.”

van Riemsdyk came into the league with high expectations after the Philadelphia Flyers used the second overall pick in 2007 to draft the Middletown, N.J. native.

He debuted with the Flyers during the 2009-10 season, which began a successful 14-year run in the NHL. van Riemsdyk developed into an adept and balanced offensive threat, accumulating 311 goals and 318 assists for 629 career points across his time spent with the Flyers, Toronto Maple Leafs and Bruins.

The 34-year-old isn’t at the height of his powers anymore during his first season with the Bruins, but head coach Jim Montgomery can still see how van Reimsdyk put together a lengthy career.

“Incredibly bright person and bright player,” Montgomery said. “Understands the game at a high level and has done a lot to build our offensive game, especially.”

van Reimsdyk said his family, including his wife, kids and parents, will be in attendance when the Bruins take on the Oilers. He added that he’ll have even more friends and family come out when the Bruins honor van Reimsdyk for his accomplishment Saturday against the Flyers, who van Reimsdyk played eight seasons for across two stints.

It’s tough for van Reimsdyk to fully reflect on an individual milestone with the Bruins after collective goals, especially with the playoffs looming, but he understands how special it is for his NHL career to get to this point.

“Obviously, to hit a milestone like this is hard to put into words,” van Riemsdyk said. “It’s super exciting to get a chance to play in this league for as long as I have. And you definitely feel super honored and you don’t take that for granted and grateful. Getting a chance to play here in Boston this last year has been amazing and definitely happy to be a part of this.”