Jaylen Brown Encourages Celtics Fans To ‘Boo’ Opposing Star Players In Boston

Despite Luka Doncic recording a triple-double, the Boston Celtics rolled past the Dallas Mavericks 130-110 for their 10th straight win on Friday night at TD Garden.

Celtics fans are as passionate as any other fan base, and they often let their feelings about former players, such as Kyrie Irving, be known.

When Irving was introduced as a starter for Dallas, the Garden faithful rang down a slew of boos on the ex-Celtic. Jaylen Brown understands how fans can react and took it further than just booing Irving.

“The fans, you know, they do what they do. They got whatever reason for that,” Brown told reporters, per team-provided video. “I think we should probably boo every player, every star player that comes in our arena. I would like to see that. Maybe it has an effect, maybe it doesn’t. When (Nikola) Jokic and all these other players come here, boo them too.”

It was a team effort by the Celtics to defeat the Mavericks on Friday night, but Brown put on a show with an “insane” 360 shot over Dallas center Derek Lively II.

The Mavericks got within two in the midway point of the third quarter, but the Celtics pulled away by going on a 46-24 run to take control of the game.

“We just came out and we guarded a little bit better,” Jaylen Brown to Abby Chin, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “We gave up a lot of layups early in the game, and we played a little bit better in the second half. That was the story of the game.”

Head coach Joe Mazzulla said the key to pulling away in the third quarter was all about playing Celtics basketball.

“For us, the game is connected,” Mazzulla said, as seen on NBC Sports Boston’s postgame coverage. “When we’re taking great shots, playing well connected offense … we’re able to get back in transition, keep our matchup and play one-shot defense.”

Mazzulla added: “Our ability to compete at a high level defensively starts with our ability to execute at a high level offensively and vice versa. I thought, especially most of that second half, we did a great job of just playing well connected basketball.”

The Celtics will look to extend their winning streak to 11 games when Boston hosts the Golden State Warriors on Sunday afternoon at the Garden. If Brown gets his wish, the Green Teamers will greet Steph Curry with thunderous boos when he takes the court.