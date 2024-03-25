Patriots fans who heard Jerod Mayo’s “burn some cash” comments and hoped it signaled the organization’s mindset entering NFL free agency surely have been left disappointed.

New England retained many of its own, including a big payday for offensive lineman Mike Onwenu and a handful of lower-cost, but much-needed depth players. The Patriots also added a veteran quarterback in Jacoby Brissett and signed veteran receiver K.J. Osborn to improve the group. But that was after the Patriots struck out on Calvin Ridley, the best receiver on the open market, despite making a competitive offer.

So, by and large, the Patriots have not done a whole lot to improve the 4-13 group from last season.

While speaking with reporters at the NFL annual league meeting Monday, Mayo expressed how he understood the disappointment from fans. But he had a message for the Foxboro Faithful.

Story continues below advertisement

“For Patriots fans, look, I understand the frustration,” Mayo told reporters, per the Patriots. “I understand the expectation has been really built over the last 20 years. But at the same time, hopefully, the fans understand that we’re trying to build this the right way. And we’re trying to bring in pieces that we think are for the long term. I think there’s a combination of bringing people in for the short-term, but also you have to think long-term. That’s always the hard thing to do.

“I would just ask Patriots fans for patience. Look, once again, there will be players that hit the wire, free agents, guys that are exposed, whatever you want to say. There will be guys in the draft, there will be guys after the draft. So just sit back and kind of let us do our job going forward.”

Three glaring needs entering the offseason were quarterback, offensive tackle and a game-changing receiver. While the Patriots did sign Brissett to a one-year deal and brought back Onwenu, they still have a hole on the left edge and lack a true WR1.

Mayo expressed confidence the Patriots have the means to fill those positions in the 2024 NFL Draft. And while Mayo called the quarterback position a “priority,” he didn’t slam the door shut on the Patriots trading the third overall pick for more selections.

Story continues below advertisement

New England fans just will have to wait and see.