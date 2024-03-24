Jerod Mayo and the New England Patriots would feel comfortable with Jacoby Brissett as the team’s starting quarterback in 2024.

While speaking to NFL Network’s Steve Wyche on Sunday, the Patriots head coach expressed his confidence in Brissett should New England need the veteran to be its starting signal-caller next season.

“A guy like Jacoby, he’s a great leader,” Mayo told Wyche while in Orlando, Fla. for the league meetings. “Everyone loves him. To get him back in the building is definitely helpful for us. And honestly, look, he could absolutely be our starter this year.”

Even with the confidence in Brissett, though, Mayo said New England’s “priority” is to select a quarterback at No. 3 overall. However, Mayo also said all options are still on the table for the Patriots.

“We’ll have to see,” Mayo said. “Like I said, we’re not dead set at taking a quarterback at No. 3, but we do feel good having a guy like Jacoby ready to go.”

The Patriots reportedly entered the offseason with a three-step plan at quarterback. They’ve already accomplished two of those three by trading Mac Jones to the Jacksonville Jaguars and signing a veteran in Brissett. Drafting their potential franchise quarterback is the final step in that process, and expectations are the Patriots will complete it with the selection of one of the top prospects including Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.