If you were to look at K.J. Osborn’s production during his four seasons with the Minnesota Vikings, chances are you wouldn’t think he is capable of a No. 1 wide receiver role. Osborn’s numbers don’t exactly jump off the page, portraying a good depth option rather than defense-dictating pass-catcher.

Osborn, however, doesn’t believe those statistics tell the whole story.

“Yeah, for sure,” Osborn responded during a conference call Wednesday when asked if he could see himself taking on the role of WR1 for the New England Patriots.

Osborn expressed that’s not his biggest concern entering New England, though. He said he’s willing to do whatever the Patriots ask of him and prove his versatility.

“Whatever the team needs me to do to win, whether that’s be No. 1, be a leader, play inside, play outside, you know, that’s what I’m here to do.”

But the 26-year-old does feel he’s capable. Because what his past numbers — career highs in catches (60), receiving yards (655) and touchdowns (seven) — don’t show are the Vikings pass-catchers he had to compete for targets with.

During his second and third seasons with Minnesota, he played behind wideouts Justin Jefferson and Adam Thielen while Dalvin Cook led the running game. And during the 2023 campaign, Osborn shared snaps and targets with 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison, star tight end T.J. Hockenson and Jefferson, who still surpassed 1,000 yards despite playing just 10 games.

Osborn said the experience he gained playing alongside those offensive weapons will help as he starts his new chapter with the Patriots. As will his experience in the league, playing 50 out of 51 regular-season games during four seasons.

“I think reps at the end of the day, first of all. Just reps. Being on the field more,” Osborn said of what’s helped him grow. “And then I think what comes with the reps is just seeing the game plan, the mental side of it.

“Obviously we’re all in the NFL, there’s a lot of talented players. But the talent will only take you so far.”

Osborn referenced his increased ability to read defenses, read blitzes, understand the zones to sit in and the way to non-verbally connect with a quarterback, like he did with Kirk Cousins.

“Things like that, we have that type of communication and understanding within the offense with your quarterback and things like that, I think that’s when you can start to take strides in your game,” Osborn said.

Osborn, who signed a one-year deal with a maximum value of $6 million, doesn’t know who will throw him passes this season. It could be veteran Jacoby Brissett, who signed a one-year deal with the Patriots, or a highly-touted NFL draft prospect. Bailey Zappe still is on the roster as well.

But Osborn clearly is excited and confident he can help New England’s offense, which was one of the worst groups in the league in 2023.

“I’m excited to show what type of player I am,” Osborn said.

Maybe even a player who can evolve into the team’s WR1.