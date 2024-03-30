Jordan Montgomery Reportedly Preferred Not To Sign With Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox had been linked to Jordan Montgomery for most of the offseason, until the 31-year-old lefthander signed with the reigning National League champion Arizona Diamondbacks.

Montgomery had a Zoom call with Red Sox manager Alex Cora early in Spring Training, and his wife is doing her medical residency at Beth Israel in Boston, leading many to believe the Red Sox were the frontrunners to land the southpaw.

Turns out Boston never really had a chance at landing Montgomery, according to New York Post’s Jon Heyman.

The reason?

Story continues below advertisement

“Montgomery didn’t love the Red Sox because he wants to win,” Heyman wrote.

The Red Sox have finished last in back-to-back seasons, while the Diamondbacks are coming off a trip to the World Series. Arizona lost the Fall Classic, 4-1, to the Texas Rangers. Boston has missed the postseason in four of its last five seasons.

Montgomery ultimately agreed to a one-year, $25 million contract with Arizona that includes a vesting option for 2025 at $20 million if he makes 10 starts in 2024 (and an additional $2.5 million added if he makes 18 or 23 starts). The deal is pending a physical, according to MLB Insider Nick Deeds.