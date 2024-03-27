After rumors all offseason long, starting pitcher Jordan Montgomery has his next MLB home. It is not the Boston Red Sox.

Fresh off of a National League pennant, the Arizona Diamondbacks are reportedly signing Montgomery to a one-year deal worth $25 million, per ESPN’s Jeff Passan and The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal. The deal also includes vesting player option for the second year.

Montgomery entered the offseason as one of the top starting pitchers on the market along with Blake Snell (signed with the San Francisco Giants) and Aaron Nola (re-signed with the Philadelphia Phillies). With a need for frontline starters to eat innings and anchor the staff, Montgomery seemed like the ideal fit for the Red Sox to pursue. Ultimately, the lefty took a short-term deal with the chance to revisit free agency in the near future.

Montgomery joins the team that he defeated in the World Series with the Texas Rangers. The left-hander came over to Texas in a midseason trade, posting a 4-2 record with a 2.79 ERA in 11 regular-season starts before winning three postseason starts on the way to a championship.

With the regular season just two days away, the Red Sox rely on five returning right-handers, headlined by Opening Day starter Brayan Bello, to lead the rotation through the 2024 season.