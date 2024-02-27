The Red Sox have been keeping tabs on Jordan Montgomery, but it doesn’t sound like a deal is imminent.

ESPN’s Buster Olney on Monday morning revealed the Red Sox recently held a virtual meeting with Montgomery, one of the best pitchers in baseball last season. Alex Cora confirmed the report later in the day, but Boston’s manager didn’t reveal any details about the conversations nor the status of the club’s interest in the star left-hander.

In a column published Monday night, The Boston Globe’s Peter Abraham pulled back the curtain on where things stand between the Red Sox and Montgomery.

“An industry source said the Sox have maintained their interest in Montgomery, but to date, it has been more keeping in touch with Boras to monitor what it would take to sign the 31-year-old lefthander,” Abraham wrote.

Abraham’s report shouldn’t depict Boston as out of the running for Montgomery. Longtime MLB reporter Peter Gammons on Monday reported the Red Sox recently had “a good meeting” with the southpaw’s agent, Scott Boras, and the sides “may get some deal done eventually.”

And if Montgomery does sign on the dotted line with Boston, he would immediately become the ace for a club that very much needs one.