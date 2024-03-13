The Patriots reportedly agreed to terms with impending free agent Josh Uche on a one-year deal on Tuesday, keeping New England’s 2020 second-round pick from entering the open market.

The 25-year-old edge rusher re-signed on a one-year, $3 million contract after reportedly turning down several offers for more years and more money.

Let’s repeat that: Uche reportedly left millions on the table to return to the Patriots, a team that had back-to-back losing seasons.

As much as the draw of certain teams is often discussed, athletes, more often than not, go where the money is. Uche went against the grain and went where his heart lies — not the money.

Taking less money to stay with New England might be brilliant on Uche’s part. He has the opportunity to stay within a defensive system that he knows, along with new head coach Jerod Mayo, who was Uche’s position coach when the Patriots selected him with the 60th pick in 2020.

The Michigan product had a breakout 2022 season with New England as he recorded 11 1/2 sacks, 27 combined tackles, two forced fumbles and 14 quarterback hits. Uche, however, had a setback last season as he played less snaps. He tallied just three sacks, 15 combined tackles and six quarterback hits.

With Matthew Judon returning to the lineup after suffering torn right biceps in Week 4 of the 2023 season, Uche could return to the form he displayed in 2022. Another season like that and Uche would hit the market as a premiere 26-year-old poised for a more lucrative multi-year offer from the Patriots or other teams.

At first glance, Uche made the best decision for himself. Time will tell if the move will pay off in the future.