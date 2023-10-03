The latest update on Matthew Judon isn’t good for the Patriots — but there’s a sliver of hope.

The star edge rusher, who tore his right biceps during Sunday’s road loss to the Dallas Cowboys, will miss at least two months after undergoing surgery, NFL Media’s Tom Pellisero reported Tuesday morning. Pelissero added New England will know more about Judon’s timetable once he begins recovering.

But Judon, arguably the Patriots’ best player, reportedly isn’t ready to write off his third season in New England.

“Patriots standout pass rusher Matthew Judon will undergo surgery on his torn bicep Wednesday, per source,” ESPN’s Adam Schefter wrote Tuesday on the X platform. “He wants to try to come back to play again this year, but there are questions about whether he can or will. Either way he’s out indefinitely.”

Obviously, that’s a brutal blow to the Patriots defense. Judon led New England in sacks each of the last two campaigns and posted four this season before suffering his injury.

The Patriots will need players such as Josh Uche, Keion White and Anfernee Jennings to step up in Judon’s place. They also could turn toward the free agent and/or trade markets.

Making matters worse is the loss of rookie corner Christian Gonzalez, who reportedly is out indefinitely due to a torn labrum. New England actually might find it more difficult to replace him than Judon, given its lack of depth at cornerback.

The 1-3 Patriots will play their first game without both Gonzalez and Judon this Sunday when they host the 2-2 New Orleans Saints.